A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of prolonged sexual abuse against a vulnerable young child.

Paul Kelly, 57, was convicted in Jersey's Royal Court of 28 serious historical sexual offences and has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 20 years.

Kelly committed the acts between 2005 and 2013 before being arrested in April 2022.

The States of Jersey Police say he manipulated those close to him and professionals into thinking he was a safe and caring person while all the time abusing the young child.

He was convicted of eight counts of rape, 12 of procuring acts of gross indecency with a child, seven of indecent assault, and one of grave and criminal assault.

The victim has been praised for their courage and is being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Constable Caroline Foord from the States of Jersey Police said: "These crimes are the most abhorrent in nature and caused a very high level of suffering and distress to the victim.

"Not only did Kelly silence a vulnerable child through fear, he also successfully deceived many professionals and even those close to him."

