Friend Terry Le Main shares frustration at a lack of clarity over the Haut du Mont explosion

A friend of the Jersey residents killed when their block of flats exploded last December is urging the police to provide answers so those affected can properly grieve.

Terry Le Main says waiting for information stops families and the wider public from processing what happened.

He explained: "They're still grieving because they don't know what's going on. They need closure.

"I've had several family members contact me wanting to know what's going on. There are so many rumours.

"We would like answers, there's been nothing forthcoming from the authorities really to give us any information whatsoever."

Jersey's Chief of Police Robin Smith says they are making progress in the investigation

Jersey Police have not yet confirmed what caused the Haut du Mont explosion on Saturday 10 December 2022 which killed 10 people.

Chief of Police Robin Smith says it is "highly likely" to have been gas but they are waiting for expert reports that are due over "the next few weeks".

He added: "We're much closer to the end than the start but as you can imagine, we're dealing with and investigating 10 unexplained deaths.

"It's the biggest operation we've ever had."

