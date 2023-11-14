The investigation into the Haut du Mont disaster won't be finished until forensic test results from the UK are ready, says Jersey Police.

It says there are currently two criminal investigations being conducted surrounding the tragedy - one by the States of the Jersey Police and another by the Health and Safety Inspectorate, which oversees health and safety in the workplace on the island.

Jersey Police also says it's been working with the government and other groups who have been supporting displaced families on how best to mark the anniversary next month.

Meanwhile, the island's police continue its investigation into last year's disaster in which three fishermen died.

It says it's unclear when a conclusion will be reached as the "size and complexity" of the evidence will take a while to assess.

In total, more than 200 statements were submitted from nearly 140 witnesses as part of the inquiry.

Jersey's Chief of Police, Robin Smith, praised his staff for dealing with an "unprecedented number of major incidents" while also maintaining the day-to-day safety of the island.

As well as the fishing tragedy and the Pier Road explosion, the force has been investigating the road traffic collision in Grouville where father and son Dean and Charlie Lowe died in August.

It also helped islanders in preventing any deaths when the island was hit by Storm Ciarán recently.

Chief of Police, Robin Smith, says: “While the major incidents will inevitably be the focus for many islanders and media, we should not forget the huge efforts that staff make to ensure the island is a safe place every day and that’s the bread and butter of policing and the broader work we do".

