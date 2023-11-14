Islanders and businesses in Sark are rallying to ensure that this year's Christmas lights get switched on.

Sark Electricity - which has historically funded the installation and the energy costs - has confirmed that it is unable to do so this year without help from the community.

Taking to social media, the utility company said it takes their small team around three weeks to put up and take down the decorations each year.

The firm added that its "budgets are being squeezed" in order to keep energy bills low and can no longer continue with the project alone.

Sark resident Dave Cocksedge helped to install Sark's first set of Christmas lights during the 1980s.

He said: "We managed to persuade the shops in the avenue to put money together to get some fairy lights to start it off and of course, it's grown.

"Since then we've got a really good display which everyone enjoys. People even come from Guernsey to have a look."

Helping the cause is Cerys Knight, 15, who along with her younger brother has organised a coffee afternoon and raffle. She says Sark wouldn't be the same without the lights going on.

"Christmas is about everyone celebrating together. It's quite sad, especially for a lot of the younger kids. I feel like [the lights] make Sark, and everyone get into the Christmas spirit.

There will also be a number of fundraising activities taking place at the Island Hall on Saturday evening.

