EasyJet has scrapped its direct flights between Jersey and Amsterdam after less than a year.

The seasonal route was announced in December 2022 and hailed as "a sign of confidence in Jersey as an attractive destination" by the island's Economic Development Minister.

The flights operated twice a week from April to October 2023, but the airline has now decided the route will not be returning next year.

An EasyJet spokesperson said: "Following a review of the route, easyJet is no longer operating flights between Jersey and Amsterdam.

"We concentrate our efforts on maintaining and developing services which prove most popular with customers focusing on offering routes with the greatest demand and we continue to serve customers in Jersey with flights to Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, London Gatwick, London Luton and Manchester.

"All impacted customers booked to travel were notified and provided with their options which include a free transfer to an alternative flight or a full refund. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Robert Mackenzie runs a Jersey travel agent. He says the island needs to do more to encourage visitors from Europe:

ITV News has approached Ports of Jersey and the island's government for a response.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: