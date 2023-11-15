A Jersey supermarket which was forced to close for several weeks after being flooded during Storm Ciarán is set to re-open.

Waitrose at Vallée des Vaux in St Helier was submerged under several feet of water as winds of over 100mph battered the island on Thursday 2 November.

After being closed for two weeks while flood damage was repaired, the store is now due to re-open on Thursday 16 November.

William Knight, who manages the store, said: "We're looking forward to welcoming all our customers back on Thursday, and want to thank everyone for their patience and support over the past two weeks while we undertook repairs.

"We're also very grateful to our wonderful partners, who have pulled together to help reopen as quickly as possible."

