The Government has released its first sports strategy designed to give extra support and training for Jersey's next generation of sports stars.

Funding will be increased for trips off-island to allow young athletes to compete at the highest level and to attend training camps.

The strategy will also try to improve training on-island, with local coaches encouraged to achieve higher qualifications and to travel off-island to upskill where necessary.

To help achieve this, the Government will make it easier for athletes and coaches to apply for travel grants as well.

