French nationals can continue visiting the Bailiwick of Guernsey for direct day trips by ferry without needing passports.

A pilot scheme to use national identity cards started in April and has seen thousands of extra tourists enter the island.

Guernsey's Home Affairs Committee say the scheme will be extended until the end of September 2024, following positive discussions with the UK Home Office.

ID cards must be valid and can only be used by French nationals.

Committee President Deputy Rob Prow explained: "We hope this extension will provide a further and welcome boost for tourism, however, it is important to manage expectations that we do not envisage being able to extend it past September 2024 due to the incoming Electronic Travel Authorisation [ETA] scheme."

Deputy Prow's comments refer to the British Government's plan to roll out ETAs in late 2024.

This scheme would require all visitors to use a passport to enter any part of the Common Travel Area - including the Channel Islands.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: