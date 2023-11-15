Newly-built homes in Jersey will have to meet updated minimum size requirements after rules were brought in by the Environment Minister.

Deputy Jonathan Renouf has effectively banned new flats being built of the same size as the smallest ones currently available on the market.

Under the existing guidance, which hasn't been updated since 1994, one-bedroom flats designed for one occupant must have a living space of at least 33m².

The Minister's new proposals increase the required internal space to at least 41m².

Minimum size requirements for new properties in JerseyHover over the diagram to see the new and old requirements for minimum floor space.

It comes after a similar proposition from St Helier Deputy Tom Coles was lodged for a debate in the States.

The minimum amount of car parking spaces for developments has also been reduced by the Minister to reflect a push towards sustainable travel.

There is an increased focus on making dedicated bicycle parking an 'integral part of the development, not simply an afterthought'.

Deputy Renouf explained: "Given our desire to increase walking, cycling and bus use, I have sought to generally reduce the minimum amount of car parking space that developers are required to provide, while still recognising the need for cars for families, and for people with mobility issues."

