The St Martin's bonfire in Jersey has been cancelled after being postponed twice already.

The event's organisers say it is because some of the fields used are waterlogged.

The bonfire was originally due to take place on Saturday 4 November but was pushed back by a week due to bad weather and the aftermath of Storm Ciarán.

In a post on the event's Facebook page, the organisers said: " The safety of all attendees is our top priority, and with further rain in the forecast, we had no choice but to cancel the event.

"It's disappointing, especially since we won't be able to raise funds for our chosen charity, the Jersey Child Care Trust this year."

"However, we're determined to make it up next year during our 2024 charity fundraising events."

