The developers behind a £120 million investment in St Helier are appealing the government's decision to reject their proposals.

The Les Sablons plan proposes building nearly 240 homes on Broad Street and Commercial Street , as well as a hotel, some cafes and a restaurant.

Brian McCarthy, Managing Director at Les Masurier, says it is an investment "worth fighting for" as it would reduce the island's housing shortages.

He added: "It would deliver 150 full-time jobs, boost tourism with a brand-new aparthotel... and create a publicly accessible courtyard garden linking King Street to the bus station via a safe pedestrian route.

"All of this would be at no cost to the taxpayer.”

The plans were rejected by the government last month despite the approval of an independent reviewer.

At the time, Jersey's assistant environment minister said the proposals exceeded the height limit for buildings in the town centre.

The Chief Minister publicly admitted she was disappointed by the decision, but that it wasn't in her power to intervene in the process.

In a statement, Deputy Kristina Moore wrote: "This is an important development for St Helier and the island, improving an area of our town and providing hundreds of much-needed homes".

