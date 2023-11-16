Play Brightcove video

Rosh Gauson reports from Lihou as the cleanup gets underway

Water and electricity have been reconnected in Lihou, a fortnight after Storm Ciarán effectively cut off the small island near Guernsey's west coast.

The recent high winds and dangerous tides meant officials could only gain access this week.

They found structural and water damage to the island's main building Lihou House.

Power has now been restored, allowing fresh water to be pumped from the borehole but the Lihou C haritable Trust is cancelling all bookings and fundraising events for the rest of 2023 due to the ongoing disruption.

Warden Steve Sarre explained: "We can't do anything. It's pretty frustrating and also it's going to be a long, hard job to get things over here."

"We are totally reliant upon ourselves."

Lihou House was hit hard by Storm Ciarán. Credit: ITV Channel

The 38-acre island has no permanent residents and its remoteness will make it difficult for building contractors and equipment to be brought over.

Lihou is only accessible by using a causeway at low tide and its rough landscape means tractors are often the only viable transport option.

Any work will also need to be carefully managed as the island is internationally recognised as a sanctuary for wildlfie.

