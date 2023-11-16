Ports of Jersey have made changes to the original planning application to upgrade Elizabeth Harbour in St Helier.

The height of the terminal will be increased to improve ventilation, while the canopy has been adjusted to accommodate longer trailers coming from the UK.

Segregation between passengers and freight traffic has been improved, with plans for a more direct route to Albert Pier, and a staggered crossing on Rue de L’Etau.

The volume of material to be dredged has also been reduced by 30 percent.

Public areas around it will enhanced by plants and trees, while the building's canopy has been redesigned so the colour matches neighbouring buildings.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: