The National Education Union has confirmed the date of its postponed teachers' strike in Jersey.

Members were originally due to walk out in mid-November as part of the union's long-running dispute with the States Employment Board over pay and conditions.

But after the island was devastated by Storm Ciarán, leading to several days of school closures and extensive damage to some education facilities, union members voted to delay the planned action.

The NEU has now confirmed its members in Jersey will walk out on Tuesday 12, Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 December instead.

Details of the extent of disruption to schools during the strike are yet to be confirmed.

