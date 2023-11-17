A former hotel chef has been found guilty of raping, assaulting and falsely imprisoning a woman in Jersey.

Terence Martin Quinn, 49, was living and working at the Oaklands Lodge Hotel in Trinity when he committed the offences in 2022.

The Royal Court heard how the victim was visiting the island at the time of the attack.

The attack took place at the Oaklands Lodge Hotel on Trinity Hill in 2022. Credit: ITV Channel

Quinn had become aggressive and violent, locking the victim in her hotel room and taking the key from the lock.

He also took her phone away, forced her to stand in the corner of the room and told her that if she moved, he would hit her.

The next morning he assaulted her, punching her, she said in court, "like a boxer". He then went on to rape her.

The victim said she screamed, but Quinn responded: "Why are you screaming? Nobody can hear you."

PC Rachel Peddlebanks from Jersey Police was one of the investigating officers

Quinn had denied all the allegations against him, but the jury at Jersey's Royal Court found him guilty of the three counts: rape, common assault and false imprisonment.

He is due to be sentenced in March 2024.

