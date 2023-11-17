Visit Guernsey's tourism rep responsible for promoting the bailiwick to French visitors has quit, saying it's "unconscionable" for her to continue due to the government's stance on the Gaza conflict.

Ellen Groves took up the Paris-based role in January 2023, promoting "the culture and spirit of the Bailiwick of Guernsey" across France.

A now-deleted page on the tourism board's website said her job was to promote events such as the Island Games and the ongoing Renoir exhibition - something made easier with her French and local connections and knowledge of the islands.

A now-deleted page on Visit Guernsey's website included a biography for Ellen explaining her role. Credit: Visit Guernsey

However, Ellen now says it is "unconscionable to continue" representing the bailiwick after Guernsey's top politician condemned Hamas' "barbaric attacks" against Israel.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache said Guernsey “stands with Israel unequivocally“.

Ms Groves said: "It is no longer possible for me to continue my role defending Guernsey’s culture in France, as Guernsey continues to be complicit in the destruction of the people and culture of Palestine."

She continued: "France has now joined the global call for a ceasefire. I, in my small role and limited scope as the PR representative for Visit Guernsey in France, strongly recommended Guernsey do the same.

"Yet as of writing, more than a month after the States of Guernsey's statement of 'unequivocal' standing by Israel, the government of Guernsey has still made no call for a ceasefire and solidarity also with the people of Palestine. Despite repeated email requests to all deputies from Guernsey residents to do so."

ITV News has contacted the States of Guernsey for a response.

