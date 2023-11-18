Police called to serious incident at St Helier food shop

Jersey's emergency services are dealing with a serious incident at a food shop in St Helier.

Police officers and paramedics were called to Morrisons on the Waterfront at around 1:30pm.

Unconfirmed reports suggest at least one person has been stabbed.

It is not yet known whether anybody has been critically injured.

A cordon has been put up around the site next to Coopers Coffee.

More to follow.

