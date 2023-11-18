Woman 'stabbed multiple times' at St Helier Morrisons

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed multiple times at a Morrisons in St Helier.

The 34-year-old, believed to be a member of staff, was treated by paramedics following the incident at Castle Quay at 1:30pm this afternoon (18 November).

A 55-year-old man, who police say is known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

The victim is understood to work at the Morrisons store. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Since the incident, forensic experts have been seen entering the store, which is closed until further notice.

Police are appealing for witnesses with any information to call them on 01534 612 612 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Armed police swarmed the area after the man was reportedly seen fleeing the scene. Credit: ITV Channel TV

