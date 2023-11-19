ITV Channel's Serena Sandhu met some of the families who have used the charity.

Guernsey's neonatal nurses are celebrating 20 years of working with the Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation (PPBF).

Nurses marked the occasion by hosting a 'family fun day' at Les Beaucamps High School on Saturday 18 November.

The PPBF began supporting Channel Islands' families who have a premature baby or a sick child, in 2003. The foundation also supports families with housing next to Southampton Hospital.

Families staying in Guernsey's Special Care Unit are given a baby box by the charity, these provide mums and their little ones with clothing, nappies, and gifts in a decorative keepsake box.

Carla Heaume says the charity was a "godsend" for her and her son after he was born weighing one pound and 10 ounces.

Carla's son Jacques spent four months in Southampton Hospital and stayed in the charity's flat opposite the ward she says: "It was a home from home and we were able to have family come and visit and meet Jacques in hospital and set up a little Christmas tree and have a bit of normality.

"It was an absolute godsend so we are so grateful to the charity for everything they did for us."

The flat opposite Southampton Hospital where Clara and her family stayed for four months

Emma McKane, a neonatal nurse, says: "As a team, we are very grateful for all the support the PPBF has given to the staff and families."

She added: "It would be great to see some of the families we have helped over the years."Jo Priaulx, founder of the foundation, says: "Whether it's a baby box or they've been in the flat in Southampton it is lovely to see that everyone is thankful."

