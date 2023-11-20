People in Jersey have come together to celebrate good over evil and light over darkness.

On Saturday 18 November, Diwali celebrations filled Jersey Market where islanders had the chance to experience Indian culture. The event is also known as the Festival of Light, which saw islanders learning to dance, tasting Indian food, and hearing stories about the celebration.

Nirupa Ramanathan says: "As a teacher, I never get to go home to celebrate Diwali so it's great that the event can come to me and the people of Jersey, it's spectacularly special to me."

Reading stories to children on the morning of the event, Nirupa says that it is important that children are exposed to different cultures, especially as it is a small island.

Vin, who co-ordinated the event, says: "Diwali is the biggest festival of all in India and it's about celebrating the good times over the evil."

He added: "We have seen a lot of people in Jersey take part and everyone seems very enthusiastic."

