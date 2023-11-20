A man accused of stabbing a shop worker will face Jersey's Royal Court next year after being charged with attempted murder.

Trevor Robert John Green, 55, appeared before the island's Magistrate's Court on Monday 20 November, where he spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

Police were called out to the Morrisons Daily supermarket at Castle Quay in St Helier at around 1:30pm on Saturday 18 November following reports of a stabbing.

Officers say a woman, 34, had been "stabbed multiple times by a man who then left the scene", resulting in armed police combing the nearby area.

Armed police were called out to search the nearby underground car park beneath the Castle Quay complex. Credit: ITV Channel

In court, the victim was named as Katarzyna Czochara, who is understood to be the manager of the Castle Quay store.

She remains in hospital in a "critical but stable" condition, according to Jersey Police.

A loved one told ITV News "there has been no change to her condition overnight", adding that she is "a fighter" and "the most amazing person".

Jersey branches of Morrisons are run as franchises by retailer Sandpiper.

A statement from the company said its team is "shocked and saddened" following the "devastating incident".

It continued: "Our priorities are to ensure everything possible is being done to care for our much-loved colleague and their family who are foremost in our thoughts.

"We are offering full support to the police and other authorities and also supporting fellow members of staff affected by the incident."

Green is due to appear before Jersey's Royal Court on Friday 2 February 2024.

