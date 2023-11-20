Man charged with attempted murder after Morrisons stabbing

Jersey Police have charged a man with attempted murder after a Morrisons worker was left in a critical condition after being "stabbed multiple times".

The incident happened shortly after 1pm on Saturday (18 November) while the woman was working at the Morrisons Daily store in Castle Quay.

In a statement, States of Jersey Police said: "Tonight (19 November), police charged 55-year-old Trevor Robert John Green with attempted murder.

"He will remain in custody overnight and appear in the Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

"The 34-year-old female remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

"Anyone who may have seen this or who has any information is asked to call police on 01534 612612 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org."