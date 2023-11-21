A charity has said Jersey's government is "operating in a parallel universe" after ITV News revealed it spent nearly £130,000 on award ceremonies for employees over the last four years.

In 2023 alone, it spent more than £66,000 of public money on the 'Our Stars' awards, which the government says recognises the achievements of "dedicated public servants".

ITV News understands the bulk of the funds went to pay for a ceremony at the Royal Jersey Showground in September, attended by 400 employees.

Attendees were given free food and a drink on arrival, but an open bar was not part of the celebrations.

Age Concern Jersey Chairmen Ben Shenton said the charity recently asked the Government for a donation towards a new minibus to help transport those using their services, but received nothing.

He told ITV News it was a "waste" to spend so much on the awards, adding the government "don't realise what the real Jersey people need and how they should spend our taxes."

Ben Shenton says it's "disgusting" to spend so much money on a ceremony while islanders are struggling

The money for the ceremonies comes from the budget for the People and Corporate Services Department.

Previous freedom of information requests for the 2022 awards, described by the government itself as a "plush" night, show that £1,371 went towards purchasing 4500 gold envelopes and that £2,706 had been spent on pin badges for the event.

From 2020 to 2022, the awards were funded by a mix of private and public money, but the 2023 awards were fully paid for by the government, a move made, ITV News understands, because of concerns about private sponsorship of a government event.

Connétable Andy Jehan has defended the ceremony, believing it's an "essential" expense Credit: ITV Channel

Connétable Andy Jehan, vice-chair of the States Employment Board, defended the spending.

"We see people going the extra mile in a whole range of areas and I think it's vital, just as any other employer does, that you recognise your workforce and particularly those who have made an extra effort."

When questioned about the cost of gold envelopes and other aspects of the awards, he added:

"I think you'll find this year that we actually reined back on the expenses and so it wasn't as plush a night as the year before."

