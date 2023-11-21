Politicians in Guernsey will continue to debate the 2024 annual budget today followed by a vote of no confidence in the island's top committee later this week.

The assembly broke up on Friday 10 November in the middle of debating two amendments which looked at how to fund the island's education programme - a long-running discussion for the bailiwick.

At the time, 16 amendments to Policy & Resources' budget had been put forward to be debated ahead of the spending plan being approved by the States - with more being submitted since the assembly adjourned.

The island's Treasury Lead, Deputy Mark Helyar, told ITV News he was frustrated with the number of amendments raised with the budget.

He added those which involved raising income tax rates and reducing tax caps without consultation had "wasted a lot of time".

Following the budget, States members will then debate a motion of no confidence in the Policy & Resources Committee. The motion was raised by Deputy Charles Parkinson after the committee's unpopular plans to introduce a Goods and Services Tax were rejected for a third time.

When asked if his committee could survive the vote, Deputy Helyar said: "It's very close in terms of the vote and that's democracy. We'll just have to see where we go."

