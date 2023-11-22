Guernsey-based airline Aurigny has announced plans to sell its 122-seater Embraer jet and lease two smaller, additional planes instead.

The States-owned company says having a fleet of primarily identical aircraft, known as ATR 72s, should mean fewer disruptions - particularly when it comes to maintenance and the supply of spare parts.

It will also make staffing easier, having only to roster pilots and technicians who specialise in the same type of aircraft.

Aurigny has confirmed that by losing the jet, overall passenger capacity will not be reduced and no jobs will be lost.

All current staff will be given the opportunity to retrain on the ATR planes.

Aurigny's CEO, Nico Bezuidenhout said: “This project marks the beginning of a significant push towards running a more cost-effective and efficient airline, which will inevitably have a positive impact on the overall experience of our customers.

"This is an exciting time for Aurigny, and we are all looking forward to seeing the benefits this will bring.”

The airline says they expect the project to be finished next year.

