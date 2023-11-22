One of Guernsey's richest residents has said moving to the Channel Islands was a "disaster" for his business and has warned others against following in his footsteps.

Multimillionaire investor Guy Hands, 64, moved to the island with his wife Julia in 2009 in protest against high taxes on wealth in the UK.

Guernsey has a flat income tax rate of 20% and no capital gains or dividend taxes.

Guy Hands has written an article saying his decision to move to Guernsey was a "disaster" which he "deeply regrets". Credit: Daily Telegraph

After more than a decade in Guernsey, Mr Hands has written in the Daily Telegraph saying he "deeply regrets" his decision to move to the island, calling it a "disaster".

He wrote: "As someone who left the UK very publicly 14 years ago, I would urge anyone following my lead to think again. It's a decision that I deeply regret.

"Moving to Guernsey greatly impacted my ability to build and maintain strong relationships with contacts, on which my success in business relied.

"I lost the flow of the market and ultimately I was never able to raise a blind fund again."

Mr Hands said his decision to leave the UK was not because of the tax rate, but uncertainty at the time about how taxes may change in future.

He admitted his decision to move to Guernsey was the result of "siloed thinking" and "identity politics" at the time.

