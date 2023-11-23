A new charitable fund has been set up in memory of a Jersey father and son following their deaths earlier this year.

Dean and Charlie Lowe were killed after they were hit by a vehicle while walking home in August.

Police are continuing to investigate their deaths.

The Lowe's Legacy Fund will promote accessibility to the arts and music in Jersey.

It will also help to support disadvantaged communities in the island and aid development of those with learning disabilities – an area close to Dean and Charlie’s hearts.

Following their deaths, more than £53,000 has been raised by islanders.

Family and friends have also planned two further fundraising events for this month, to raise more money for the fund.

The sold out Lowe's Legacy Gig is set to take place on 25 November at Chambers, celebrating the life and achievements of Dean and Charlie.

The Lowe family are now working with the Jersey Community Foundation (JCF) to manage the charitable funds and set out an official criteria for charities to access grants.

Dean and Charlie, with mum and partner, Ashleigh. Credit: Jersey Community Foundation

Ashleigh, Dean’s fiancé and Charlie’s mum, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the public support shown for Dean and Charlie.

"During a time of profound grief and shock, it has been such a comfort and a point of pride to see how loved my son and his father were within our community.

"To ensure the funds are properly administered to charities Dean and Charlie would have approved of, and that honours the spirit of the donations, we have chosen to work with JCF.

"JCF have excellent links with the charitable and not-for-profit community here in Jersey and we will work with them to establish the parameters for the Lowe’s Legacy Fund.”

Charities and organisations will be able to apply for funding on the JCF website in Spring 2024.

