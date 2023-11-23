Jersey's Christmas Market to open in St Helier

Festive celebrations are well underway in Jersey.

The annual ‘Genuine Jersey Simply Christmas Market’ will open on Thursday 23 November.

Deputy Kirsten Morel will officially open the market at 5.30pm in St Helier's Royal Square.

Market stalls will showcase over 50 Jersey artisans and a programme of live music will help to bring some festive cheer to the square.

The market will run until Sunday 10 December, but it will be closed weekdays from Monday to Wednesday.

On Thursdays it will open from 10am to 8pm, on Fridays and Saturdays it will open from 10am to 6pm and on Sundays it will open from 10am until 5pm.

Shoppers will also be able to benefit from extended festive opening hours.

Every Thursday in the run up to Christmas many shops will keep their doors open until 8pm.

