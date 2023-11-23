Jersey's Opera House restoration to be completed by end of 2024

Jersey's Opera House restoration should be finished by the end of 2024.

A contractor has been appointed by the government and has already begun work on the building.

However, the cost has already risen by £1 million to nearly £13 million.

Assuming no delay, the Grade 2 listed building should be handed back to the government in time for Christmas next year.

Ashbe Construction has been approved as the preferred contractor.

Since September it has prepared the Opera House for the full refurbishment by removing internal fixtures and fittings and assessing precisely what will be required during the main phase of the refurbishment.

The government says the works will enable the theatre to meet minimum health and safety requirements, including improving access for people with disabilities.

The previous cost was budgeted as £11.7 million.

The government says this has increased to £12.7 million because of increased mechanical and electrical works, covering such items as de-carbonisation of the heating and hot water systems, and additional works which came to light during the first stage.

