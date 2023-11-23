Jersey could see new laws to tackle issues of public safety after proposals by the Home Affairs Minister have been made.

Deputy Helen Miles has put forward new laws covering the threats to kill, rape, or cause serious physical injury, offensive weapons, affray, riot, threatening, abusive or disorderly conduct, and power to instantly impose fines.

These propositions are to help the police and could be debated on 16 January 2024.

Whilst threatening to rape, kill, or cause serious physical injury are not specific offences in their own right, the proposed changes could make this punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and an unlimited fine.

This would be if the threat is made "with the intention that the recipient should believe that they will genuinely act on it."

Currently in Jersey, a person caught carrying an 'offensive weapon' must prove that they have lawful authority or reasonable excuse to possess that weapon.

Under the new draft legislation, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, including schools, will be considered an offence and will need a defence if the person has a good reason or lawful authority.

This comes after the report says that 6% of knife incidents and 11% of other weapon incidents took place in a school between 2020 and 2023.

This extension to bladed articles brings the law in Jersey in line with Guernsey and the UK.

Behaviour such as being drunk and disorderly, breaches of the peace, common assault, and being in an intoxicated condition can be fined under the new law drafted.

Centeniers will be able to impose fines of up to £200 for those offences.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: