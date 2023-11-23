Guernsey's top political committee has lodged what it has called a 'Plan B' to revitalise the island's education infrastructure.

The last-minute amendment from Deputies Bob Murray and Peter Ferbrache - from the Policy & Resources Committee - is asking for £23 million to maintain the current secondary and post-16 education buildings.

It's after plans from the Education Committee to spend £111 million redeveloping some of the island's schools were denied funding.

Speaking in the states, Deputy Ferbrache said it was "an absolute waste" to throw out Education's proposals.

He added: "We should be building for the future and not trying to maintain the past, what a shame.

The Chief Minister said he "wholeheartedly and unreservedly" supports the new Plan B, "but with great regret” that funding for the original 'Transforming Education Programme' was not approved.

Deputy Murray said this is "Plan B" as the island's education facilities "can't remain in limbo".

He added: "The Guernsey Institute has no capacity for growth so we will have to look at sending students off-island for apprenticeships for roles we depend on like health and construction.

"Six College of Further Education classrooms are unusable after the storm as roofs have blown off. We must spend millions on maintenance but we can't leave the building sector hanging in uncertainty."

Guernsey's 2024 budget debate continues following a two-week adjournment.

