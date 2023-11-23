Tree of Joy lights to be switched on in Guernsey

One of Guernsey's highlights of the year, the turning on of the Tree of Joy lights in St Peter Port, will take place this evening.

This is the 29th Tree of Joy campaign, organised by the Rotary Club of Guernsey, which says it marks the start of Christmas for many islanders.

The tree is 32 meters high, making it the tallest light tree in Europe.

Every year a young person is invited to turn on the lights and this year it will be carried out by a six-year-old Arina, who moved to Guernsey from Ukraine.

The lights will be switched on at 18:00.

It marks the start of an annual campaign to provide Christmas presents to those who would not otherwise receive them.

More than 500 children in Guernsey benefit from the scheme, which sees members of the public donating presents.

Andy Salisbury, President of the Rotary Club of Guernsey said: "Christmas is a very special time for children and we are delighted to be able to bring some extra joy into their lives as they open their Tree of Joy present."

