Alex Spiceley takes a look at his life and his legacy

Tributes have been paid to much-loved Normandy veteran Bill Reynolds, who died in Jersey this week at the age of 100.

He was one of two surviving islanders who fought in the D-Day landings, laying the foundations for the Allies' victory during the Second World War.

After the war, Bill ran a successful wholesaler and became one of Jersey's leading racing drivers.

Today friends have described him as a "real-life hero" with "a great sense of humour".

His daughter Jacqui Callaghan says: "He was a big part of my life and I loved him very very much and I'm a very proud daughter."

