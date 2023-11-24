A Jersey man has pleaded guilty to four offences after hitting a woman with an e-scooter in St Saviour.

Toby Oliver Woolley, 25, appeared before Jersey's Magistrates Court, in what is believed to be the first case of its kind for the island.

He was charged with failing to stop and report an accident, causing a serious injury, having a non-compliant motor vehicle and having a non-registered motor vehicle.

The victim, Sarah Highfield, was taking her dog out for a walk when she was hit by Mr Woolley on Patier Road in the early hours of Thursday 1 May.

Sarah Highfield was hit by the e-scooter, and was off work for seven weeks while she recovered.

She told ITV News: "I had to have seven weeks off work because I work with children, so I can't run after children with a broken leg, but my leg is now better but my back is still quite sore."

Mr Woolley was given seven months of community service, a £1,000 fine for driving an e-scooter, and will be disqualified from driving for 18 months.

He's also being made to pay £5,000 in compensation to the victim.

