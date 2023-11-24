Two members of Guernsey's top political committee have resigned ahead of a confidence vote called against them.

Deputies Mark Helyar and David Mahoney have decided to back from their roles on the Policy & Resources Committee, regardless of the outcome of the impending vote.

The committee members previously issued a joint statement saying they would "not resign" and planned to "continue in their posts".

Guernsey's Bailiff, Richard McMahon - who presides over the States assembly - opened the meeting on Friday 24 November informing members that the two Deputies handed in their resignation letters this morning.

He said that should the motion of no confidence brought by Deputy Charles Parkinson be unsuccessful, Deputies Helyar and Mahoney will remain in their roles until Tuesday 12 December - the date of the next States sitting - when their successors will be chosen.

However, if Deputies decide they don't have confidence in the committee, all its current members would be removed and their successors would need to be elected immediately - starting with the new President of Policy & Resources, effectively Guernsey's Chief Minister.

Before the debate began, the Bailiff warned politicians that the vote is on whether members feel they have confidence in the committee members' ability to carry out their responsibilities rather than on personal issues.

