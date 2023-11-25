Jersey residents are being urged not to share any personal details over the phone following reports that a man is impersonating the police.

Jersey Police says it has received several reports of potential scam calls from someone pretending to be an officer called Daniel Lewis.

It is understood he asks about bank cards and is using a cloned version of the police's official 612612 number to make these calls look genuine.

"Please be aware if you receive any calls like this, it is a scam," the police explained.

"Police officers would never call and ask you to release such information."

