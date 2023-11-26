A man has been treated for burns after a boat fire in Jersey.

The incident happened at around 9:30am on Saturday morning (25 November) in Anne Port Bay, St Martin on the island's east coast.

Two firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, were able to put out the flames using high-pressure hoses.

The incident happened in Anne Port Bay. Credit: Jersey Fire & Rescue

One man was treated for burns at the scene by firefighters.

T he boat was handed over to Jersey's Coastguard once it was deemed safe and there was no ongoing risk.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: