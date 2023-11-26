Jersey Assistant Chief Minister Andy Jehan has resigned due to "severe concerns over health" and the "indefensible misuse of taxpayers' money".

In a damning two-page letter addressed to the island's Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, Constable Jehan says he was also "shocked and disappointed" with the appointment of a fourth Non-Executive Director (NED) on the Advisory Health Board.

He adds he "deeply regrets" the decision to delay the debate on assisted dying and criticises Jersey's Health Minister, Deputy Karen Wilson, for being reluctant to publicly back any plans for the new hospital.

Constable Jehan believes there is a "lack of any coherent health strategy" and that he can no longer "defend the indefensible misuse of taxpayers money".

He wrote: "Spending in excess of £320,000 and still not having a full Health Advisory Board is simply unacceptable.

"Shortly after raising concerns over the cost of the Health Advisory Board, I was no longer invited to these updates."

Constable Jehan also criticises the way in which the Health Minister did not appoint an "excellent" candidate put forward by the Jersey Appointments Commission for the permanent position of Chair of the Health Advisory Board which is still unfilled.

He says his decision to leave the role is not linked to the recent story where ITV News revealed that Jersey's government spent nearly £130,000 on employee award ceremonies over the last four years.

He explains he "stands by the decision to recognise the great work done by staff across government".

ITV News has contacted the Government of Jersey for a response.

