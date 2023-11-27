Free GP appointments could be extended to full-time students from Jersey as soon as next year.

Residents under the age of 18 have been eligible for free treatment since a new government scheme was introduced in July 2023.

But a proposed amendment to the 2024 Government Plan from St Helier Central deputy Carina Alves has called for that to be extended to all full-time students - including those studying abroad.

The amendment highlights those studying in the UK have the benefit of receiving free access to GPs, dentists, and other services, whereas, those studying in Jersey don't receive this benefit.

Deputy Alves says full-time students are the "next most vulnerable group after children and young people" and face the same challenges as those who are up to 17 years old.

She explained: "Students often live with, and encounter, more individuals on a day-to-day basis.

"Therefore, providing access to free healthcare and ensuring students can access preventive measures and timely treatment, reduces the spread of illnesses, minimises the risk of outbreaks, and protects the broader population."

The Government Plan is due to be debated from Wednesday 13 December.

