Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate the lives of Dean and Charlie Lowe by raising money for Jersey arts charities

A concert in memory of a Jersey father and son who died after being struck by a vehicle has taken place to raise money for good causes close to their hearts.

Dean and Charlie Lowe died after the collision on Rue de Fauvic in Grouville on Saturday 5 August 2023.

On Saturday 25 November, a memorial concert took place to raise money for the 'Lowes' Legacy Fund' which supports the performing arts sector.

More than 400 people turned out for the event.

Dean's Mother and Charlie's Grandmother, Kay Lowe, was there.

She told ITV News: "You say goodbye to them on a Friday teatime on the phone and then Saturday night your whole world has just imploded.

"Our future stopped, with Dean and Charlie, and that's what's hard to understand really."

She believes the fund will help Dean and Charlie's memory live on.

Dean's mum said she will never forget the concert and how much it means to her Credit: ITV Channel

On stage was Dean's guitar, which his friend and former bandmate, Glenn Cowie, wanted front and centre.

"We just wanted to have that on stage because that's where Dean should be, and this is the best thing we can have unfortunately", he said.

Dean's "main stage" guitar which he used for years when he played Credit: ITV Channel

Since the collision, officers have been pursuing close to 100 lines of inquiry and are still reviewing another 27.

Police officers have gathered CCTV footage from 69 properties in the area and have recorded 88 eyewitness accounts.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information is being asked to contact Jersey Police on 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: