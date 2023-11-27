Jersey's Chief Minister has re-shuffled the Council of Ministers, making several new appointments to the island's government.

Deputy Kristina Moore has appointed the Constable of St Helier, Simon Crowcroft, as her new Assistant Chief Minister, replacing Andy Jehan who resigned from the role over the weekend.

The CM's long-time ally announced on Sunday 26 November that he would be stepping down from his government role over "severe concerns" over the Health Department and the "indefensible misuse of taxpayers' money".

He remains the political leader for the parish of St John.

Other changes around Jersey's top table in government will see Deputy Malcolm Ferey join the States Employment Board - the body which deals with government HR matters.

It's been proposed that Deputy Elaine Millar - a current SEB member - should be promoted to take over Constable Jehan's old role as the board's Vice Chairman.

Deputy Moore also plans to bestow additional responsibilities on an existing Minister. Deputy Philip Ozouf currently oversees the External Relations portfolio but is set to take on an additional role as Assistant Health Minister.

Announcing the appointments, Deputy Moore said: "The appointment of the Connétable of St Helier brings further valuable experience to the Council of Ministers and will ensure that sustainable regeneration, particularly in St Helier – home to one- third of Jersey’s population – continues to be a priority area of focus. “We are boosting the Ministerial team in Health to support our work to deliver the necessary service improvements and greater efficiency, as well as to explore opportunities for joint-working with Guernsey.

“I am also pleased to propose Deputy Ferey as a Member of the States Employment Board, where his wealth of experience in employment matters will be of great benefit, and Deputy Millar as Vice- Chair of the Board, to provide further experience and expertise."

