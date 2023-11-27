Police in Guernsey are investigating after a car was set on fire in a pub car park in St Peter Port.

Officers say the vehicle was set alight in the Jamaica Inn car park sometime between 10-11pm on Monday 20 November.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information about the incident is asked to contact DC Smith at Guernsey Police on 01481 222222, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

