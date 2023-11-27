School disruption expected in Jersey as teachers 'work to rule'

Disruption to schools across Jersey is expected on Monday as members of the NASUWT will 'work to rule'.

This means teachers will take action short of striking, with extracurricular clubs such as breakfast and after school clubs likely to be cancelled.

Start times may be delayed as some teachers will not come in early to supervise the school gates at the start of the day.

Individual schools should be contacting parents directly with further details on how the NASUWT's actions might impact them.

It comes after the union rejected an offer by the States Employment Board to provide 20 days’ notice for any proposed industrial action in return for a one-off payment to teachers.

The Minister for Children and Education has said she was disappointed at NASUWT's decision and that their actions will cause harm to parents, children, and teachers.

Deputy Inna Gardiner said: "Throughout this process, I have been keen to see all sides reach a compromise, and retain a productive relationship: this includes offering to meet with NASUWT myself over the last two weeks.

"It is frustrating that this decision comes after significant progress on a range of issues that teachers have identified, including changes to terms and conditions, and establishing a multi-year pay deal."

“I will be honest with parents and Islanders: while we will work closely with headteachers to mitigate some of the effects of this action, pupils will be affected.

She added that the Government will be working closely with headteachers to try and mitigate some of the effects of this action.

