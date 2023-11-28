First preventative cardiology nurse in the British Isles appointed in Jersey

Jersey has welcomed a new preventative cardiology nurse to the island.

It is the first role of its kind in the British Isles.

Kirstie Gouveia's role will focus on lowering patient's risk of developing heart diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes.

Her appointment has been funded by donations from the Jersey Heart Support Group.

Kirstie Gouveia says she is "excited" to take on the challenge of helping residents improve their health.

She said: “By helping people change their habits and behaviour, not only will they feel better but should also live longer, reducing the need for hospital admission and expensive health interventions."

"The risk factors for heart disease are also similar to those for cancer, dementia, and diabetes so our programme will help more than just cardiac health.”

As well as encouraging healthier habits, Kirstie says she plans to expand the use of innovative tests in Jersey, including the use of artificial intelligence in heart scans.

The role was the idea of Dr. Andrew Mitchell, a Jersey cardiologist, he said: "Our island needs to take a much stronger preventative approach to healthcare, so rather than treating people when they are ill, we should be preventing disease from happening."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: