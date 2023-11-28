Taxi fares in Guernsey have gone up by nearly 8%, with a ride costing at least an extra 30p per mile.

The new rate comes in from Tuesday 28 November after being agreed by the Environment & Infrastructure Committee as well as the Guernsey Taxi Drivers Association.

▲ 7.67% Fare increase from Tuesday 28 November

The percentage increase was chosen to reflect the rising rate of inflation between June 2022 and June 2023.

E&I says the changes will mean a two-mile journey during the day will now cost islanders £8.70, an increase of 60p from the previous charge.While in the evening, a five-mile journey will cost £23.10, an increase of £1.80.

