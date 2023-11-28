Rented homes in Jersey will have to meet minimum standards for safety and quality from next year after politicians agreed to make the government's landlord licencing scheme mandatory.

States members previously voted in principle to roll out the opt-in Rent Safe scheme to all rental homes, requiring landlords to pay £60 every two years for a licence.

The licencing scheme was first introduced in 2021 to ensure tenants aren't living in sub-standard accommodation, but there was no requirement for landlords to take part.

Following a vote in the States Assembly on Tuesday 28 November 2023, the Rent Safe scheme is now expected to become mandatory in May 2024.

It means properties will need to be inspected regularly to ensure they meet minimum safety and quality standards.

Politicians have been reacting to the long-awaited approval, including the Housing Minister David Warr and his predecessor Sam Mézec:

During Tuesday afternoon's States sitting, 37 politicians supported the plans while nine voted against them.

