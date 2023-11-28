Play Brightcove video

ITV News's Fred Dimbleby spoke to Jersey politicians as they entered the States Chamber

Jersey's Housing Minister has endorsed the "healthy debate" present within the island's government, telling ITV News: "That's democracy - at least we don't go around shooting each other."

Deputy David Warr made the remarks as he entered the States Chamber on Tuesday 28 November for the first sitting of parliament since Constable Andy Jehan's resignation as Assistant Chief Minister.

Since he left the government over what he called an "indefensible misuse of taxpayers' money" within the Health Department, the Chief Minister has reshuffled her Council of Ministers.

St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft has joined the government, replacing his St John counterpart as Assistant Chief Minister.

When asked by ITV News if there was a difficult atmosphere within the Council of Ministers at the moment, Deputy Warr said: "Not at all, no. Healthy debate is always good.

"That's democracy. At least we don't go around shooting each other, so that's always a consolation."

When asked if Deputy Tom Binet would stay on in government, he said: "Let's see, shall we."

The Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Tom Binet, has previously spoken out against the Chief Minister - accusing Deputy Moore of being "aggressive" and trying to silence him during a States meeting.

He said: "I'm really sorry that we've lost Andy Jehan. [He is] a really good Constable [and] a very good Assistant Chief Minister. It's a real shame.

When asked if the Constable's departure is making him consider his continuing role in Jersey's government, Deputy Binet said: "Let's see, shall we."

The Chief Minister defended her government. She said: "We have got a plan, and we've got some really talented people to run the island and put people first."

Reflecting on Constable Jehan's resignation, Deputy Moore told ITV News: "It's obviously a great shame and a loss to [the] government as I said in my letter, but we have a really talented team of people and we'll move on and focus on what is important to the public.

Deputy Moore declined to comment on rumours of calls among politicians for a vote of no confidence in the Council of Ministers.

