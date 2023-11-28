A memorial service is to be held in Jersey to remember the victims of the Haut du Mont and fishing tragedies.

It is almost a year since 10 people died following the explosion at a block of flats in St Helier, and three fishermen were killed at sea after a collision with a freight ship.

The Town Church will be the venue for anyone wishing to reflect and remember at 6pm on Thursday 7 December.

There will also be a minute's silence at midday on the day of both anniversaries on Friday 8 and Sunday 10 December.

The Bailiff, Sir Timothy Le Cocq says: "It seems hard to comprehend that a year has already passed since these incidents took place that so shocked the whole community.

"At this time many families will understandably revisit that feeling of loss and sadness when recalling the last time they saw their loved ones in person.

"I hope the island service will allow us to come together to remember those who were lost in December 2022, and provide some reassurance to those affected that we, as a community, are with them in mind and spirit at this time."

Organisers say there will be limited seating at the Town Church, but the service will also be streamed online.

