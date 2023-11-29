People in Jersey affected by Storm Ciarán can now apply for support as the Bailiff's Fund has opened for applications.

Individuals and families who have suffered hardship as a result of the storm have until Thursday 7 December to apply for short-term aid online.

Meteorologists warned that Storm Ciarán posed a 'threat to life' across the Channel Islands with wind speeds reaching 104 mph.

When the storm swept across the island early in November 2023, 121 residents in Jersey had to be evacuated from their homes because of damage caused by the storm.

The funding covers essential items which were not protected by insurance, like replacing clothing or belongings, putting belongings in storage, or other unexpected expenses as a result of not being able to live in their own homes.

Applications will be reviewed in mid-December and a further grant may be available to people in Jersey in the New Year.

More information on the application process is available from the Jersey Community Foundation.

