A six-month review will be carried out of Guernsey's main leisure centre, Beau Sejour, to try and make sure it isn't running at a loss.

The Education, Sport and Culture committee says it needs to ensure the centre "offers value for money" and "serves the community".

It was claimed in the States that the leisure centre was losing around £1 million each year.

Lottery grants currently pay for Beau Sejour's annual shortfall in funding, but this review will consider whether the economic value and contribution of the centre are justified.

The committee will look at whether to increase charges or change the services offered at Beau Sejour.

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, the ESC President says: "Beau Sejour is a hub for our community, cherished by many islanders.

"Its social and health value, alongside its economic value, should not be understated nor reduced to a conversation purely about money."

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen says the future of Beau Sejour should not depend solely on the facility's finances.

She added: "Many sports call Beau Sejour home, it is a core location for a huge range of social and corporate events, it is a base where many children learn the crucial life skill of swimming, and it hosts many fantastic theatre productions every year.

"Our review will look at all elements of Beau Sejour’s operations, consider a range of operating models and examine funding options so we can be confident that what we are providing is delivering what the community needs, at a cost we can afford."

The review is expected to conclude next year.

